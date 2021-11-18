WLOX Careers
Ingalls employees set to vote on union contract beginning Thursday

Voting is happening Thursday from 4am to 6pm at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Pascagoula.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 7,000 union employees who work at Ingalls Shipbuilding are set to vote beginning this week on extending union contracts.

The first wave of eligible employees working at Ingalls will be voting Thursday for this four-year contract extension between the unions and Ingalls. The contract extension, if approved, will run through March 8, 2026.

Voting is happening Thursday from 4am to 6pm at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Pascagoula.

There are 13 unions total at the Pascagoula yard, including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which contains nine unions.

On Thursday, four of them will cast their votes: the Pascagoula Metal Trades Council, International Association of Machinists, the Office and Professional Employees International Union, as well as the United Federation of Special Police and Security Officers.

IBEW union employees won’t vote until Wednesday, Nov. 23.

In all, just over 7,000 shipyard employees are eligible to vote on this contract extension.

If approved, the contract would give those eligible employees a $2,500 bonus payment on Dec. 16. A second $2,500 bonus would be given out in February 2022. Journeyman-level employees would get scheduled wage increases for the next three years, beginning in March 2023 with a 2.5% wage increase, which would be 70 cents. Healthcare plans, premiums, and retirement plans would not see any changes.

Then, journeyman-level employees would get scheduled wage increases for the next three years, beginning in March 2023 with a 2.5% wage increase, which would be 70 cents. Healthcare plans, premiums, and retirement plans would not see any changes.

