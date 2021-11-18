WLOX Careers
Gulf Coast Community Ministries provide food for Thanksgiving meals

The next Thanksgiving grocery giveaway is set for Tuesday, Nov. 23rd.
The Gulf Coast Community Ministries provided Thanksgiving food bags to about 70 people Thursday...
The Gulf Coast Community Ministries provided Thanksgiving food bags to about 70 people Thursday and plan to give more away Tuesday of next week.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Coast Community Ministries in Gulfport provided a special holiday treat Thursday for those in need. But the provisions aren’t just bags of food. They are bags of love and hope.

“For us, we’re a faith-based organization,” said Michael Wilson, GCCM executive director. “It’s just an opportunity to pour into our community and we do that in response to the love that Christ gives to us and we just try to reciprocate that onto our neighbors.”

The ministry has been doing the Thanksgiving giveaway for about nine years now. Food is donated by individuals and three Gulfport churches: First United Methodist Church, First Christian Church, and Saint Peter’s By the Sea Episcopal Church.

It’s a blessing that even supply chain issues can’t stop.

“We just have very generous supporters in the community and very generous organizational partners,” Wilson said. “We’re so thankful. These things have a tendency to come together. People open their hearts and band together and just want to meet that greater need.”

The items, which include everything needed for a complete Thanksgiving meal, are put together by volunteers from all along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“We have the best volunteer crew on the Coast. I guarantee it,” Wilson said with a smile. “They work really hard to do what they do.”

If you missed out on Thursday’s distribution, or want to pass the word on to someone in need, another giveaway is coming up right before Thanksgiving. Mark your calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Help us let the community know that if anyone needs help with Thanksgiving groceries, we are here to help! Our food...

Posted by Gulf Coast Community Ministries on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

