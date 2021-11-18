WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Friendly fire kills guard struggling with inmate in court

An inmate had been taken to a Pennsylvania court for a hearing Wednesday when he disarmed a...
An inmate had been taken to a Pennsylvania court for a hearing Wednesday when he disarmed a corrections officer, state police said.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A jail guard was shot and killed at a Pennsylvania courthouse by what appears to be friendly fire during a struggle with an inmate who had grabbed her weapon, and authorities said Thursday they were investigating how it happened.

The inmate had been taken from the Blair County jail to Central Court in Altoona for a hearing Wednesday when he disarmed corrections officer Rhonda Jean Russell, state police said.

Authorities said a law enforcement officer in the building opened fire on the inmate to stop him from harming Russell, who was struck by the bullet.

Russell, 47, of Altoona, was pronounced dead at UPMC Altoona, according to state police.

State police did not identify the officer who opened fire, but Altoona Police Sgt. Matt Plummer said an Altoona police officer was involved.

State police said the inmate was being charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, kidnapping and related charges.

State police and the Blair County prosecutor’s office are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiggins Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was killed this week.
19-year-old identified as victim of fatal Wiggins shooting
Police confirmed Wednesday evening that Jordan Chalden, a well-known South Mississippi musician...
UPDATE: Coast musician reported missing after setting up for gig found safe
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Company is requiring vaccine moving forward
Ingalls suspends deadline for employee vaccination

Latest News

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Amber, Noah and Jacob Clare were spotted in San...
Investigators release new images in connection to Amber Alert for Noah Clare
This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. CVS Health...
CVS Health lays out plan to close hundreds of stores in next 3 years
Bonnie Krpata, Jacob Clare's mother, said she just wants her grandchildren back.
Mother of man accused of kidnapping a teen, young boy pleads for grandkids’ return
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
McMichael, who shot Arbery, admits he was not under any threat