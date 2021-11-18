Former Biloxi Shucker Corbin Burnes wins NL Cy Young

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another year, another postseason award for a former Shucker.

Corbin Burnes was named National League Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, and was absolutely dominant on the season. He ranked first among qualifying pitchers in ERA and strikeout percentage. Burnes also fanned 234 batters in 167 innings of work.

During his time with Biloxi, he had an ERA of 2.10 and struck out 84 batters in 16 starts totaling 82.2 innings of work.

