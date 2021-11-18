Foggy start possible. Take your umbrella for hit-or-miss rain showers. Cooler tonight.

Patches of dense fog will be possible this morning along with mild temperatures in the 60s. Highs today could reach the upper 70s which is rather warm for mid-November. There may be a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms today as a cold front moves through the Gulf Coast region. Expect cooler air to arrive tonight into early Friday with overnight temperatures falling into the chilly 40s. Friday looks cool and dry with highs in the 60s. Saturday should be dry. Sunday should be mostly dry. But, another chance for rain showers mainly Sunday night into Monday with the next cold front. Much cooler next Tuesday. Crisp weather in store for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropics are quiet. Hurricane season ends November 30.