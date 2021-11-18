Ex-cons get new lease on life after graduating re-entry program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County’s new re-entry program is giving second chances to formerly incarcerated men and women.

The first graduating class was recognized and honored by supervisors during a ceremony Thursday morning.

After eight weeks of cognitive behavior therapy, 18 graduates successfully completed phase one of the program.

They now move on to phase two: workforce training.

The one-year program is designed to reduce crime by offering convicted felons job training, employment and housing assistance.

”The rate for an additional felony conviction when you return home is 70 percent so we are reducing that recidivism by providing an opportunity for these individuals to change their life,” Louis Armstrong, the director of Hinds County Department of Re-entry, said.

The program will continue to track the success of participants and offer support for at least one year.

