Civil rights icon James Meredith speaks at Gulfport event on goals for Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Applause rang out Wednesday night inside the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Gulfport Campus as Civil Rights icon James Meredith spoke his mind on some of the most divisive issues in the country.

The city of Gulfport hosted the event in an effort to better South Mississippi.

“I think we started a dialogue here tonight that needs to continue. I think a lot of good and great things are happening here along the Gulf Coast but the most important thing we can do is look at how we are as people and see what opportunities we have to improve,” said Gulfport Chief Administrative Officer Leonard Papania.

FREE COMMUNITY EVENT! Join us on Wednesday, November 17th, as we host Dr. James Meredith at the Mississippi Gulf Coast... Posted by City of Gulfport - Mayor's Office on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

James Meredith has helped improve the country and the state. He was the first African American student to integrate the University of Mississippi and he believes for America to grow, the Magnolia state must lead the call for change.

“I think if Mississippi don’t take the lead in solving our main problems in America, that is the black and white race problem, the rich-poor problem and the crime problems, America is in bad trouble,” said James Meredith.

Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle stressed that his department is stepping up.

“Earlier this year violence was at a peak and we had to come up with something that we believed could help reduce violence with our youth,” said Ryle. But we understand we can’t do it on our own, so we came up with this concept which is before the bullet. Which is an overall program for the city and the community.”

The program partnered with different entities to help teach young children, grant them career opportunities and provide mentors to help shape their lives for the better.

If you’re interested in applying to be a mentor or participate in the “Before the Bullet” campaign you can contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

