WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Caesars signs new deal with Sun Country Airlines, including service from Gulfport

A new charter flight will soon be available out of Gulfport thanks to a five-year agreement...
A new charter flight will soon be available out of Gulfport thanks to a five-year agreement just announced by Caesars Entertainment and Sun Country Airlines.(KFYR)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A new charter flight will soon be available out of Gulfport thanks to a five-year agreement just announced by Caesars Entertainment and Sun Country Airlines.

Beginning in March 2022, two planes based in Gulfport and Laughlin, Nev. will provide charter service for Caesars Entertainment guests. More aircraft could be added, as needed.

Thursday’s announcement restarts a relationship between the two companies that ended in late 2020.

“We have partnered with Sun Country to fly our loyal Caesars Rewards members to unique destinations across the country, including THE ROW Reno; Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe; Harrah’s and Tropicana Laughlin; Harrah’s Gulf Coast;and Caesars, Harrah’s Resort and Tropicana Atlantic City,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Caesars Entertainment. “We look forward to offering this convenient and reliable charter service to our guests and exploring opportunities to expand our partnership.”

“Sun Country is thrilled to partner with Caesars to provide reliable charter service for their guests,” said Grant Whitney, Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer. “Charter operations are a key component of our diversified business model and the great employees of Sun Country allow us to differentiate ourselves in the charter market.”

Sun Country Airlines currently operates flights out of the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport in partnership with Beau Rivage Resort and Casino.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed Wednesday evening that Jordan Chalden, a well-known South Mississippi musician...
UPDATE: Coast musician reported missing after setting up for gig found safe
Wiggins Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was killed this week.
19-year-old identified as victim of fatal Wiggins shooting
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Aaron McGraw has been identified as the person found in 2016 after he was reported missing in...
Jackson County skeletal remains found in 2016 identified

Latest News

More than 7,000 union employees who work at Ingalls Shipbuilding are set to vote beginning this...
Ingalls employees set to vote on union contract beginning Thursday
Visitors walk by the Bay St. Louis train depot building on Wednesday.
Bay St. Louis has $2 million to spend on Depot District
Fear not! Christmas tree shortage probably won’t affect Mississippi
Fear not! Christmas tree shortage probably won’t affect Mississippi
Company is requiring vaccine moving forward
Ingalls suspends deadline for employee vaccination