Caesars signs new deal with Sun Country Airlines, including service from Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A new charter flight will soon be available out of Gulfport thanks to a five-year agreement just announced by Caesars Entertainment and Sun Country Airlines.

Beginning in March 2022, two planes based in Gulfport and Laughlin, Nev. will provide charter service for Caesars Entertainment guests. More aircraft could be added, as needed.

Thursday’s announcement restarts a relationship between the two companies that ended in late 2020.

“We have partnered with Sun Country to fly our loyal Caesars Rewards members to unique destinations across the country, including THE ROW Reno; Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe; Harrah’s and Tropicana Laughlin; Harrah’s Gulf Coast;and Caesars, Harrah’s Resort and Tropicana Atlantic City,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Caesars Entertainment. “We look forward to offering this convenient and reliable charter service to our guests and exploring opportunities to expand our partnership.”

“Sun Country is thrilled to partner with Caesars to provide reliable charter service for their guests,” said Grant Whitney, Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer. “Charter operations are a key component of our diversified business model and the great employees of Sun Country allow us to differentiate ourselves in the charter market.”

Sun Country Airlines currently operates flights out of the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport in partnership with Beau Rivage Resort and Casino.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.