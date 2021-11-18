Biloxi drivers reacts to possible crossing toll on Popp’s Ferry Bridge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of drivers travel the Popp’s Ferry Bridge every day, but one company wants to make changes to it soon.

The United Bridge Partners proposed to the city council Tuesday a $170 million project to replace the current crossing with a four-lane bridge that includes a crossing toll ranging between $1 and $1.30

Brantley Ellison, owner of Brantley Ellison Fitness, said his business has been off Cedar Lake Road and Popp’s Ferry Road for four years. He predicts drivers steering away from the area, which could possibly affect customers from visiting his gym.

“It doesn’t make any sense at all. If I didn’t want to go that way, I would go another route. Then you would miss all of the business opportunity for the business in the area to showcase themselves by people going around it,” he said.

Ellison explained he’s disappointed how the new bridge could negatively impact businesses after making progress again after the pandemic.

“Small businesses have been the ones that have been suffering the most. If you look around this area, it’s built on small businesses. So, if you’re cutting off half of the residents of Biloxi from coming in this area, I think that is a big separation,” he said.

Despite the toll’s monthly discounted tag for families with kids in school, school buses, and emergency vehicles, residents in the area fear that the new bridge will become too costly and will take a toll on their pockets.

Resident Wayne Norman said he always kept quarters on him when he lived in Houston since he had to pay tolls often. He said that he’s surprised that Biloxi is considering placing one on the bridge.

“Tolls are kind of a pain, and they can be expensive for someone who travels on the road on a regular basis. It seems to me for an occasional traveler it wouldn’t be a problem,” Normal said.

Drivers like Emily Carson said she will try to avoid the road but fears that detour routes will push back her schedule.

“That’s like stopping us from going on to the interstate and making us pay to go on the interstate. We could go around it but it would add 15 minutes to our drive,” Carson said.

Overall residents said they would like to see a three to five-month pass with reduced prices for all drives.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.