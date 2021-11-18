Bay St. Louis has $2 million to spend on Depot District

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis is investing in itself with the help of a grant from the Mississippi Development Authority.

City leaders just approved $300,000 match for an MDA grant to improve their Depot District.

The Depot District has struggled to get a solid foothold ever since Hurricane Katrina, while Old Town has become a bustling center of restaurants and shopping.

“To restore this and connect it with downtown was the main idea, and we’re moving forward with that,” said Mayor Mike Favre.

They have plans that they hope will make the Depot District more attractive for events.

“Putting a big stage on the southeast part of the property, another stage right in front of the stage for weddings and smaller venues,” Favre said. “And then also over there by the Community Hall, we’ll cross over there and put a wedding stage over in that area as well.”

That would be complimented nicely by the Community Center as a reception site.

The Old Town area has become so successful that the city needs to grow retail and restaurant space. Developer Jim MacPhaille saw that coming and has been revitalizing the commercial part of the Depot District.

“Everything is migrating back here now because Old Town has kind of filled in,” he said. “And so there’s not a lot of room there. It’s easy to park here, as you can see, and so we have a lot of new businesses, a lot of activity. We only have two units left and we have two or three people looking at those.”

MacPhaille was talking to one of those potential customers on Wednesday who said he is very excited to see Bay St. Louis grow.

“I think it’s on fire here, this area right now,” said Jason Thornhill, owner of Thornhill Construction. “As people continue to race into this market, we just need more space, so this is probably the very next progression where that is going to happen, so I’m excited to see every one of these businesses open and they all seem to be doing well.”

Thornhill said he didn’t really need a space that attracted walk-up customers, but he wanted to be a part of the growing area.

Part of that $2 million is $540,000 to spruce up the old depot itself in anticipation of Amtrak train service.

According to the most recent schedule, Amtrak trains are scheduled to arrive by early 2022, but it doesn’t look like that train will be under the Christmas tree.

Bay St. Louis is one of the cities that hopes to benefit from the new service bringing in more tourists.

To get ready for the trains, Amtrak will be adding some handicap-accessibility features to the depot in addition to work there by the city.

However, none of that work has begun.

Favre remains cautiosly optimistic.

“It will happen. They’re stating the first of the year. I’m not sure about that, but they’re still stating that,” he said. “I know there’s some concerns in Mobile over there about the delays with the port and everything, but they’re trying to get that ironed out and all, but hopefully it will all fall together and we can get it going.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.