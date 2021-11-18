WLOX Careers
Ag. Commish: Pecan theft is no laughing matter

This January 17, 2020 photo shows toasted pecans resting on parchment paper. (Elizabeth Karmel...
This January 17, 2020 photo shows toasted pecans resting on parchment paper. (Elizabeth Karmel via AP)(Elizabeth Karmel | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Andy Gipson, Mississippi’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, wants to make people in the state more aware of pecan theft during its peak growing season.

Gipson says pecan theft is a serious problem among growers in the state, and says some growers have told him they’ve lost multiple loads of pecans to theft during the 8-12 week growing season.

Earlier this year, a proposed bill would have harshened the penalty for pecan theft, which could have even included jail time.

That bill passed the Senate but died in the House.

Gipson wants to see harsher penalties for these thefts.

“The price of pecans and the ease in which they are often stolen and sold for cash makes it an attractive commodity to steal,” Gipson says, “The pecan market is fluid, with no traceability and no accountability. It is not uncommon to see We Buy Pecans signs at various locations when driving in pecan producing areas of the state. When the public brings in pecans to sell at these places, there is no documentation required or questions asked as to the origin on the pecans, and you get paid cash. Think about this, about $5 worth of pecans will fit in a baseball cap. Imagine how many dollars a thief would make selling a car trunk load of pecans.”

He says he wants Legislature to again address the issue in 2022.

