Vancleave residents celebrate victory in keeping out concrete plant for now

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Vancleave community came together to successfully defeat a planned development.

Residents near the intersection of Jim Ramsay Road and Old Fort Bayou Road said two dirt pits and a landfill already created enough problems.

They said a proposed concrete plant by business owner Allen Butts would mean more of a bad thing. Residents made that point clear at the Wednesday Jackson County Planning Commission meeting.

And they succeeded.

The planning commission denied that proposal by a 4 to 3 vote.

“I feel so blessed that this went this way for us because Vancleave is a beautiful community,” said resident Heather Hoffman. “We don’t want it to grow any more than it is. I understand growth, but that’s just too much.”

Too much noise, too much dust, too much worry about pollution – all concern of residents.

The meeting room was filled with residents, but it was just a fraction of the 1,100 who signed a petition opposing the development.

And one-by-one, they told the planning commissioners their concerns and their stories. Proponents argued that the location is well-positioned to help Jackson County continue its residential growth.

Butts, who already owns plants in George and Greene counties, said his business would be small with little impact. But Hoffman is worried about the future.

“Who is he going to sell it to,” she said. “Some big conglomerate? Once they zone that industrial, that’s it.”

Resident Debbie L. May helped get the word out to neighbors about the meeting. And she said it paid off.

“It’s important for people to be involved in their communities,” she said. “You can check out meetings and different things being petitioned in your area. So, I think it’s good for anyone to be involved in their community and know what’s going on. Talk to your neighbor.”

The issue isn’t necessarily over yet.

Butts has seven days in which to file an appeal, which would be heard by the Jackson County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6.

