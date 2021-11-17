Temple Police arrest woman seen in video throwing soup at restaurant employee’s face

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Amanda Nicole Martinez, 31, the woman accused of throwing soup in the face of a restaurant employee during a disturbance on November 7 at Sol De Jalisco.

Martinez is charged with assault causing bodily injury. She was placed under arrest and transported to Bell County Jail Wednesday morning, police said.

“We do not condone this type of behavior and hold our citizens to the highest standard,” Deputy Police Chief Allen Teston said at the time police began investigating the assault.

“If a citizen believes they have received poor service we advise them to remain civil until the problem is resolved.”

The incident happened at 1:21 p.m. on November 7 at the restaurant located at 4201 S. General Bruce Dr.

Police learned Martinez had called to complain about an order she had picked up.

After calling to complain, Martinez “returned to the restaurant and started a verbal altercation,” police said.

During the altercation, Martinez stated the soup she picked up was hot and that the plastic lid placed on top of it had melted.

“She then proceeded to throw the soup at the victim and left before officers arrived,” police said.

Martinez was reportedly banned from the restaurant.

