WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Temple Police arrest woman seen in video throwing soup at restaurant employee’s face

Amanda Nicole Martinez was charged with assault causing bodily injury after she was caught on...
Amanda Nicole Martinez was charged with assault causing bodily injury after she was caught on video throwing soup in the face of a Temple restaurant employee.(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Amanda Nicole Martinez, 31, the woman accused of throwing soup in the face of a restaurant employee during a disturbance on November 7 at Sol De Jalisco.

Martinez is charged with assault causing bodily injury. She was placed under arrest and transported to Bell County Jail Wednesday morning, police said.

“We do not condone this type of behavior and hold our citizens to the highest standard,” Deputy Police Chief Allen Teston said at the time police began investigating the assault.

“If a citizen believes they have received poor service we advise them to remain civil until the problem is resolved.”

The incident happened at 1:21 p.m. on November 7 at the restaurant located at 4201 S. General Bruce Dr.

Police learned Martinez had called to complain about an order she had picked up.

After calling to complain, Martinez “returned to the restaurant and started a verbal altercation,” police said.

During the altercation, Martinez stated the soup she picked up was hot and that the plastic lid placed on top of it had melted.

“She then proceeded to throw the soup at the victim and left before officers arrived,” police said.

Martinez was reportedly banned from the restaurant.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed Wednesday evening that Jordan Chalden, a well-known South Mississippi musician...
UPDATE: Coast musician reported missing after setting up for gig found safe
crime scene tape
19-year-old identified as victim of fatal Wiggins shooting
Company is requiring vaccine moving forward
Ingalls suspends deadline for employee vaccination
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox first person executed in Mississippi since 2012

Latest News

Visitors walk by the Bay St. Louis train depot building on Wednesday.
Bay St. Louis has $2 million to spend on Depot District
Beware of scammers renting homes that are for sale
Beware of scammers renting homes that are for sale
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox first person executed in Mississippi since 2012
(Image source: Mississippi department of Public Safety.)
New hires and promotions will help staff Highway 67 crime lab
The annual event started back in 2013, but it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. This...
More than 3,000 eighth graders attend career expo at Coast Coliseum