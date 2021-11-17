WLOX Careers
Recent blazes in Harrison County spark fire safety tips as holiday season approaches

A house fire burned fast and forced the owner to escape by jumping from the second story.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two major fires in recent days in Harrison County brought to light safety concerns as we approach the holiday season.

A house fire burned fast and forced the owner to escape by jumping from the second story in Pass Christian Monday morning. However, no one was home on Tuesday when a blaze erupted on James Patterson Road in Northwestern Harrison County.

Altogether, one person was injured, two structures lost, and a busy stretch for local firefighters.

“When you think about it, we’re trying to protect the people, their pets and their property. The way we have to do that gets the closest fire department and closest unit to the scene,” said Harrison Co. Fire Chief Pat Sullivan

With more houses built on stilts and elevated after Hurricane Katrina, Sullivan added there are some precautions to take in case you’re in that situation.

“If you have second-story windows, you might want to think about putting in a ladder, and emergency ladder, they make emergency ladders you can put beside the window. If you have to get out, you can unfold it and it drops to the ground,” he said. “Remember early warning, early detection and having fire extinguishers in your home.”

We’re told that goes for any home, any size, all the time.

“Everybody says ‘it’s not going to happen to me.’ The four fires we recently had, those people didn’t think they’d have a fire, so you have to be prepared for that,” Sullivan added.

Sullivan also said when it comes to fires, safety is a year-round thing to take seriously especially during the busy holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

