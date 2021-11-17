WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ready for more sunshine? Cold front arrives tomorrow.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ready for more sunshine? It’ll be mild this morning and warm this afternoon. Today’s high temperatures should climb to the upper 70s with a few spots very close to 80 degrees. We’ll be warm again tomorrow. Then, a cold front arrives. There may be a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms tomorrow along and ahead of the front. Then, chilly air arrives for tomorrow night with temperatures in the 40s. Friday looks cool and dry with highs in the 60s. Another cold front arrives with more rain chances around next Monday. Then, drier next Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropics are quiet. Hurricane season ends November 30.

Most Read

Jordan Chalden, a well-known South Mississippi musician, has been reported as a missing person....
MISSING: Coast musician last seen 5 days ago while setting up for gig, say police
Company is requiring vaccine moving forward
Ingalls suspends deadline for employee vaccination
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
In 2018, Harrison County only saw a handful of deaths related to fentanyl. Fast forward three...
Fatal fentanyl overdoses a growing epidemic, says Coast coroner
crime scene tape
Police investigating Wiggins death

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Mild with overnight fog
Chance for showers Thursday
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Mild tonight
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Rare ‘almost total’ lunar eclipse takes over the sky this week