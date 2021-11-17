Ready for more sunshine? Cold front arrives tomorrow.

Ready for more sunshine? It’ll be mild this morning and warm this afternoon. Today’s high temperatures should climb to the upper 70s with a few spots very close to 80 degrees. We’ll be warm again tomorrow. Then, a cold front arrives. There may be a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms tomorrow along and ahead of the front. Then, chilly air arrives for tomorrow night with temperatures in the 40s. Friday looks cool and dry with highs in the 60s. Another cold front arrives with more rain chances around next Monday. Then, drier next Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropics are quiet. Hurricane season ends November 30.