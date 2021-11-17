Police investigating Wiggins death

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in Wiggins are investigating a death Tuesday tonight.

According to Police Chief Jeff Thomas, police responded to Hope Avenue around 6:30 p.m. The subject, suffering from a gunshot wound, was taken to Memorial Hospital at Stone County in critical condition. He later died from his injures at the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

