WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

New railroad ready in Lucedale

By Amber Spradley
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - A ceremonial driving of spikes marked the moment the Mississippi Export Railroad in Lucedale was ready to go Tuesday.

Henry Cochran, president of the George County Board of Supervisors, is the one seeing the plan through to the very end.

“George County’s open for business,” he told WLOX. “It feels great because building this track ain’t just like building a new one out through the country. It’s in the park. You’ve got businesses. You’ve got traffic you have to deal with.”

In the works for more than a year, it all came together through grants and did not cost taxpayers a dime.

“It felt real good to drive that spike today, to finish this project,” Cochran said.

Benefiting immediately right off the track is Enviva, the county’s newest agricultural manufacturing company and the world’s largest producer of wood pellets.

While providing more renewable energy to countries overseas, they’ll also be providing Lucedale with about 300 new jobs.

Nearing completion, the facility will soon export about 750,000 pellets per year to England, Europe and Japan from the Pascagoula coast.

“And they’ll use the Mississippi Export Railroad to move those down into the Port of Pascagoula where we built a terminal there that’ll house the pellets until they’re loaded onto the ships,” community relations manager Rick Frederick said.

The company is set to transport about 26 railcars full of pellets each day, and its first load should roll out early next year.

“It’s been a long journey. It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve made great relationships here in George County and throughout the state,” Frederick said. “It’s great to have now finally be getting a step closer, having the railroad completed, to getting our pallets produced, loaded, shipped and headed out to sea to our customers overseas.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Firefighters put out flames at a Pass Christian home on Terrace Drive. The home went up in...
Man jumps from second story as flames engulf Pass Christian home
Jack and JoAnn Harper left South Mississippi on their boat "Jackpot" back on January 24th of...
Bay St. Louis couple returns home after traveling more than 6,000 miles by boat
Morgan Wallen is set to perform in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in March 2022.
Morgan Wallen set to perform in Biloxi this spring
Jordan Chalden, a well-known South Mississippi musician, has been reported as a missing person....
MISSING: Coast musician last seen 5 days ago while setting up for gig, say police

Latest News

While providing more renewable energy to countries overseas, the new Enviva pellet plant also...
New railroad ready in Lucedale
$3,300 over a three-year span. It's a potential raise for state teachers and a piece of the...
Teachers give their lesson plans for potential pay raise
After talks with Mayor FoFo Gilich’s administration, the United Bridge Partners were ready to...
Progress made on plans for Popp’s Ferry Bridge replacement
The big top is heading to Gulfport for Circus Kirkus. Ringmaster Vanessa Sotomayor tells us...
Happening Nov. 19-28th: Circus Kirkus at Gulfport's Centennial Plaza