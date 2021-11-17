WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

La. man arrested in Miss. for trafficking missing child from Texas

James Joseph Thibo
James Joseph Thibo(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCOMB Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Pike County arrested a Lousiana man for trafficking a missing child from Texas.

James Joseph Thibo of Layfayette, Louisiana, is charged with procuring prostitution and possessing a controlled substance.

A tip led investigators to the Days Inn in McComb, where agents say they found a missing juvenile from Texas.

The child had been missing more than one year, deputies say.

If anyone has information on human trafficking, please call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767 or anonymously to Crimestoppers at 888-755-8810.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Mississipi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Bureau of Investigations made the arrest.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Chalden, a well-known South Mississippi musician, has been reported as a missing person....
MISSING: Coast musician last seen 5 days ago while setting up for gig, say police
Company is requiring vaccine moving forward
Ingalls suspends deadline for employee vaccination
In 2018, Harrison County only saw a handful of deaths related to fentanyl. Fast forward three...
Fatal fentanyl overdoses a growing epidemic, says Coast coroner
crime scene tape
19-year-old identified as victim of fatal Wiggins shooting
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church

Latest News

crime scene tape
19-year-old identified as victim of fatal Wiggins shooting
WLOX's Bill Snyder caught up with the man behind the show to learn more about the act and try...
6:30am LIVE: Circus Kirkus at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport - Part 2
WLOX's Bill Snyder caught up with the man behind the show to learn more about the act and try...
6:30am LIVE: Circus Kirkus comes to town
Ready for more sunshine? Cold front arrives tomorrow.
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast