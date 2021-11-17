Jeremiah Newman, Tyler Gunter sign with MGCCC baseball

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville baseball stars Jeremiah Newman and Tyler Gunter celebrated signing day together Tuesday, as they committed to play for Mississippi Gulf Coast. Gunter will be a right-handed pitcher in Perkinston, while Newman will be patrolling the outfield and possibly playing first base.

While they only have one last dance together with the Warriors, they’ll be teammates again as Bulldogs - a tradition that goes way back, well beyond their high school days.

“This means a lot, I’ve grown up with this guy,” Newman said. “I’ve played with him since tee ball, we’ve been through it all together. We get to keep going, it means a lot to me.”

“It’s something we’ve been talking about for a while. It’s really cool we get to be teammates,” Gunter said. “We’ve played with each other for a while now, ever since we played tee ball. This is something we’ve always wanted to do.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.