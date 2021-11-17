WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Fear not! Christmas tree shortage probably won’t affect Mississippi

Fear not! Christmas tree shortage probably won’t affect Mississippi
Fear not! Christmas tree shortage probably won’t affect Mississippi(WLBT)
By Holly Emery
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A national Christmas tree shortage may not impact Mississippi as much as some think.

Across the country, there are shortages in almost everything. However, folks are going to to have one less shortage to worry about this Christmas season - Christmas trees.

While there is limited supply nationally, local tree farmers in Mississippi aren’t seeing the same shortage.

“We do not have a shortage,” said Don Kazery who has a Christmas tree farmer in Jackson. “We have been fortunate to have some nice trees.”

He says his farm actually saw an increase in stock compared to years past.

Kazery explained there are obstacles each year that could cause more trees to die, including freezing weather, deer, and bugs.

However, Mississippi has only seen weather impact a little recently.

“Overall on our trees, thank goodness we’ve tried to buy a little more than I need to allow for things with weather, deer, disease, things like that,” he said.

Kazery says there is a Christmas tree shortage in pre-cut trees - those are the ones that are being shipped in. It’s not trees that are at your local tree farmer.

“I’m thinking that there are some that are still on ships that won’t make in because of the issues with labor and things like that. "

And it’s not just Kazery’s farm. Kazery says other local Christmas tree farmers with uncut trees still have plenty in stock and are ready for the holiday season.

“As far as to get your tree, it’s always better if you can see and you know what you get. We have some varieties that will definitely hold well past Christmas.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Firefighters put out flames at a Pass Christian home on Terrace Drive. The home went up in...
Man jumps from second story as flames engulf Pass Christian home
Jordan Chalden, a well-known South Mississippi musician, has been reported as a missing person....
MISSING: Coast musician last seen 5 days ago while setting up for gig, say police
Jack and JoAnn Harper left South Mississippi on their boat "Jackpot" back on January 24th of...
Bay St. Louis couple returns home after traveling more than 6,000 miles by boat
Morgan Wallen is set to perform in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in March 2022.
Morgan Wallen set to perform in Biloxi this spring

Latest News

crime scene tape
Police investigating Wiggins death
Company is requiring vaccine moving forward
Ingalls suspends deadline for employee vaccination
As the country exits the pandemic, what will Thanksgiving look like this year?
Popp's Ferry Bridge
Progress made on plans for Popp’s Ferry Bridge replacement