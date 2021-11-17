Fear not! Christmas tree shortage probably won’t affect Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A national Christmas tree shortage may not impact Mississippi as much as some think.

Across the country, there are shortages in almost everything. However, folks are going to to have one less shortage to worry about this Christmas season - Christmas trees.

While there is limited supply nationally, local tree farmers in Mississippi aren’t seeing the same shortage.

“We do not have a shortage,” said Don Kazery who has a Christmas tree farmer in Jackson. “We have been fortunate to have some nice trees.”

He says his farm actually saw an increase in stock compared to years past.

Kazery explained there are obstacles each year that could cause more trees to die, including freezing weather, deer, and bugs.

However, Mississippi has only seen weather impact a little recently.

“Overall on our trees, thank goodness we’ve tried to buy a little more than I need to allow for things with weather, deer, disease, things like that,” he said.

Kazery says there is a Christmas tree shortage in pre-cut trees - those are the ones that are being shipped in. It’s not trees that are at your local tree farmer.

“I’m thinking that there are some that are still on ships that won’t make in because of the issues with labor and things like that. "

And it’s not just Kazery’s farm. Kazery says other local Christmas tree farmers with uncut trees still have plenty in stock and are ready for the holiday season.

“As far as to get your tree, it’s always better if you can see and you know what you get. We have some varieties that will definitely hold well past Christmas.”

