Monday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Today is off to a cool start with temperatures in the 50s and 40s which isn’t as chilly as yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies with pleasant afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s which will be slightly bit warmer than yesterday. A cold front is still expected to bring our next chance for rain on Thursday. Looks like the pattern becomes dry again for Friday into the weekend with a brief cooldown. Tropics are currently quiet with no development in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

