MISSING: Coast musician last seen 5 days ago while setting up for gig, say police

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are asking for help to locate a well-known Coast musician who disappeared last week while setting up for a show.

Jordan Chalden was at Martini’s Cocktail Bar in Biloxi on Nov. 11, where he was booked to play his saxophone for the evening.

According to a release from police, Chalden set up his instruments, walked outside and has not been seen since. Later that same night, Chalden’s 2015 gray Chevy Silverado was seen around 10pm on Cedar Lake Road.

Chalden is well-known across South Mississippi and often plays at Martini’s.

Chalden is described as a white man standing approximately 6′1″ and weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a clef on his inner right wrist.

Jordan Chalden has a tattoo of a clef on his inner right wrist, said police. (Biloxi Police Dept.)

If anyone has any information about Chalden’s whereabouts or saw him the night he went missing, please contact Biloxi Police Department by calling 228-392-0641. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

