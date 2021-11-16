WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

MISSING: Coast musician last seen 5 days ago while setting up for gig, say police

Jordan Chalden, a well-known South Mississippi musician, has been reported as a missing person....
Jordan Chalden, a well-known South Mississippi musician, has been reported as a missing person. He was last seen on Nov. 11, 2021, at Martini's in Biloxi.(Biloxi Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are asking for help to locate a well-known Coast musician who disappeared last week while setting up for a show.

Jordan Chalden was at Martini’s Cocktail Bar in Biloxi on Nov. 11, where he was booked to play his saxophone for the evening.

According to a release from police, Chalden set up his instruments, walked outside and has not been seen since. Later that same night, Chalden’s 2015 gray Chevy Silverado was seen around 10pm on Cedar Lake Road.

Chalden is well-known across South Mississippi and often plays at Martini’s.

Chalden is described as a white man standing approximately 6′1″ and weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a clef on his inner right wrist.

Jordan Chalden has a tattoo of a clef on his inner right wrist, said police.
Jordan Chalden has a tattoo of a clef on his inner right wrist, said police.(Biloxi Police Dept.)

If anyone has any information about Chalden’s whereabouts or saw him the night he went missing, please contact Biloxi Police Department by calling 228-392-0641. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Firefighters put out flames at a Pass Christian home on Terrace Drive. The home went up in...
Man jumps from second story as flames engulf Pass Christian home
Jack and JoAnn Harper left South Mississippi on their boat "Jackpot" back on January 24th of...
Bay St. Louis couple returns home after traveling more than 6,000 miles by boat
Morgan Wallen is set to perform in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in March 2022.
Morgan Wallen set to perform in Biloxi this spring

Latest News

$3,300 over a three-year span is the potential raise for state teachers and a piece of the...
Teachers give their lesson plans for potential pay raise
Orlando Darnell Carter, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery and one count of...
Long Beach man sentenced for multiple sex crimes
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Rare ‘almost total’ lunar eclipse takes over the sky this week
The FBI asked for information on "John Doe 45," an unknown man who may have information on a...
FBI searches for ‘John Doe 45′ in child exploitation investigation