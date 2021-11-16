MDE holds statewide meetings to improve literacy rates

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education held eight meetings across the state to discuss the importance of parental involvement when it comes to the literacy rate amongst third graders. Parents like Myeshia Pugh are taking the extra steps to help her children become stronger readers.

“It starts at home,” Pugh said. “You have to take your kid’s education serious.”

This is why Pugh said she made sure to attend Monday night’s meeting.

“I just wanted to get a little more insight on how I could use different techniques with my boys as far as reading goes,” Pugh said. “Just taking an extra step to make sure he has the reading skills he needs to progress.”

Jill Hoda is the Assistant State Literacy Coordinator, and she said family engagement is a critical component in helping students read.

“We want all families to understand the importance of working with teachers at school. It’s a partnership. Families are children’s first teachers,” Hoda said. “The second reason why we wanted to do it is we wanted to provide strategies for families to work on at home, and then third is to get out statewide testing information.”

Hoda said research shows students not reading on a grade level at the end of third grade are likely to struggle as they progress in school.

“When the literacy-based promotion act was passed in 2013 it was solely, purposefully targeted on kindergarten to third grade,” Hoda said. “That’s when you learn to read. So as you transition after third grade, you’re reading to learn so it’s your foundational skills years.”

For more information on how you can help your child become a stronger reader visit https://strongreadersms.com/.

