Long Beach man sentenced for multiple sex crimes

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach man will spend nearly 50 years in prison after committing two sex crimes in 2019.

Orlando Darnell Carter, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery and one count of forcible sexual intercourse. Circuit Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Carter to serve 30 years as a habitual offender.

The investigation began on March 3, 2019, when the victim reported to the Long Beach Police Department that she had been grabbed outside of her apartment and sexually assaulted in Biloxi. She told police she was putting her four-month-old into her vehicle when the suspect approached her and pointed a gun at her. She said the suspect threatened her, demanded money, and ordered her to drive to an ATM where she was forced to withdraw money. She said after that, the suspect ordered her to drive to a beachfront motel in Biloxi where he sexually assaulted her. After that, she said the suspect had her drop him off near her home.

Another investigation began two days later when a second victim reported to Long Beach police that she had been sexually assaulted in her home. The victim was legally blind and lived in the same apartment complex as the first victim. The second victim told police that the suspect knocked on her door and asked to use her phone. After the suspect used the phone, she said he pointed a gun at her and demanded money. She said the suspect then threatened her and sexually assaulted her.

“The defendant was developed as a suspect based on the description provided by the first victim, including distinguishing marks such as tattoos and a deformity in the suspect’s arm and hand. DNA testing conducted by the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory confirmed Carter as the suspect,” said Assistant District Attorney Billy Stage, who prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Patricia Simpson.

Both the Long Beach and Biloxi police departments coordinated their investigations.

Carter’s 30-year sentence will run consecutive to a 19-year sentence he is serving on a burglary of a dwelling case, for a total of 49 years in custody.

