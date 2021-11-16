WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

JCSD: Sex offender arrested for attempting to register while drunk

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Justin D. Walters, 33, of Moselle, showed...
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Justin D. Walters, 33, of Moselle, showed up a month early for registration while intoxicated.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A sex offender was arrested after reporting to register at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department while drunk.

According to JCSD, Justin D. Walters, 33, of Moselle, showed up a month early to re-update his registration while intoxicated.

Walters was arrested and charged with public drunkenness.

Walters is also believed to have driven himself to the sheriff’s department while intoxicated.

Since he was not seen driving his vehicle by law enforcement; however, he was not charged with a DUI offense, said JCSD.

“It is not recommended that you show up at the sheriff’s department while drunk,” JCSD investigator Wesley Waites said. “Even worse is the high probability that this subject operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated thereby putting others on our roadways at risk. There is much to be said for making good and proper decisions.”

Walters was booked at the sheriff’s department on Tuesday at 9:16 a.m. His bond has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Firefighters put out flames at a Pass Christian home on Terrace Drive. The home went up in...
Man jumps from second story as flames engulf Pass Christian home
Jack and JoAnn Harper left South Mississippi on their boat "Jackpot" back on January 24th of...
Bay St. Louis couple returns home after traveling more than 6,000 miles by boat
Morgan Wallen is set to perform in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in March 2022.
Morgan Wallen set to perform in Biloxi this spring
Officials have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash in Vancleave Saturday afternoon.
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Vancleave crash

Latest News

The FBI asked for information on "John Doe 45," an unknown man who may have information on a...
FBI searches for ‘John Doe 45′ in child exploitation investigation
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 442 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths...
442 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 445 new cases reported Tues.
Enjoy the relatively warm afternoons for now. A cold front will bring a cooldown later this...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
In 2018, Harrison County only saw a handful of deaths related to fentanyl. Fast forward three...
Fatal fentanyl overdoses a growing epidemic, says Coast coroner