JCSD: Sex offender arrested for attempting to register while drunk

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A sex offender was arrested after reporting to register at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department while drunk.

According to JCSD, Justin D. Walters, 33, of Moselle, showed up a month early to re-update his registration while intoxicated.

Walters was arrested and charged with public drunkenness.

Walters is also believed to have driven himself to the sheriff’s department while intoxicated.

Since he was not seen driving his vehicle by law enforcement; however, he was not charged with a DUI offense, said JCSD.

“It is not recommended that you show up at the sheriff’s department while drunk,” JCSD investigator Wesley Waites said. “Even worse is the high probability that this subject operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated thereby putting others on our roadways at risk. There is much to be said for making good and proper decisions.”

Walters was booked at the sheriff’s department on Tuesday at 9:16 a.m. His bond has not yet been set.

