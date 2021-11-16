Jackson County School District ACT scores soar

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The ACT test scores are now out and school districts are able to see where they rank both on the Coast and in the state. Jackson County is among the districts that has improved the most. Right now, the Coast is testing well compared to the rest of the state.

However, over the last three years, few have made improvements like the Jackson County School District. Each of the three high schools’ composite average has increased. The district has jumped to third-best on the Coast and fifth in the state overall.

Test scores on the rise. (WLOX)

”Every class for bell work, we have an ACT question, and then your junior year you actually take a college and career readiness class. It offers ACT prep throughout the week,” said St. Martin senior Sophie Whitehead.

When John Strycker took the superintendent position, the school board wanted to improve ACT test results.

”If that is indeed a goal, we need to put money towards that and the board supported me, and so we’re putting almost $400,000 into ACT preparation,” said the Jackson County superintendent.

The district has hired ACT specialists and tutors to help students learn different test-taking strategies and increase their scores. It’s an investment that he believes will only better Jackson County, and that the positive results are something everyone should be proud of.

”It’s our community. We have taxpayers, they pay literally millions of dollars into school. So even if they don’t have students in school, it is the return on their investment, in millions of dollars of tax dollars. It’s an outcome. It’s a scoreboard,” Strycker said.

It’s a scoreboard that in his eyes indicates success, but none are happier than the students who can now take advantage of greater scholarship opportunities due to their higher test scores.

”I got the email during my first block and I actually went to my ACT tutor’s classroom to open it with her. When I opened it I was so excited. Went to tell Mrs. Holland, went to call my mom! It was very exciting,” said Sophie Whitehead

Due to her increased ACT score, Sophie, like so many others in Jackson County, will be eligible for thousands more in scholarship opportunities.

While the Coast is well ahead of the state average, we still lag behind the national average composite score of 20.3, with only Pass Christian, East Central and Ocean Springs high school scoring that or better.

