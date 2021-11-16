WLOX Careers
Hancock County planning how to spend share of federal infrastructure bill

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that President Joe Biden has signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, states will begin to decide how to spend it. Mississippi has been allocated $4.46 billion. Of that, $3.5 billion is for roads and bridges.

Counties will be sending in their requests for a share of federal infrastructure money coming to Mississippi.

In a recent report, the state was given a D-plus grade on its infrastructure report card, so the competition for the money will be keen. Last week Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann met with Hancock County officials to present an overview of what the money can be spent on. Roads are at the top of everyone’s list.

“The high-traveled roads with high volumes, high truck traffic, get those brought up to a better standard so they hold up better and maintenance is more reasonable each year,” said county engineer Geoffrey Clemens.

One potential project is widening Texas Flat Road to not only accommodate the heavy traffic it sees but also make it an additional hurricane evacuation route.

Hancock County has been aggressive in repairing its bridges in the last few years, but they still have more that needs to be done.

“What we’ve got left is a dozen or better bridges that have old timber pile that currently are safe, they pass inspection, but are basically nearing the end of their design life,” Clemens said.

There are many other categories of infrastructure covered by the bill, including water. Hancock County has identified $100 million worth of drainage projects, most of which have not been funded. Another top project is broadband.

“Of course there’s a huge effort for broadband. It’s not necessarily under the county’s direct control, but it’s a huge thing across the county to have that in place for the residents and for continued growth of the county,” Clemens said.

Across Hancock County are numerous small utility districts that are in need of updates.

“Some of the older utility districts, a lot of their infrastructure was put in in the ‘80s so they’re getting 30- 40 years old. So it’s time for a lot of that that is in need of critical maintenance or upgrades in areas where you have growth,” Clemens said.

The bottom line is no county will have any trouble spending whatever money they get.

Counties and cities will send in their wish list to the state by January. The legislature will look at all of the state’s needs and vote on projects in February or March.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

