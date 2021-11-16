WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Eight companies charged with violating Miss. No-Call Law

New FCC regulations may have led to a reduction in robocalls, which fell from 87.6 million in...
New FCC regulations may have led to a reduction in robocalls, which fell from 87.6 million in Arizona in June to 84.2 million in July. But analysts say phone companies can, and should, do more to cut the number of spam calls.(Cronkite News)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight companies are being charged with violations of Mississippi’s No Call Law, according to the Public Service Commission.

A joint investigation by the commission and Office of the Attorney General found these companies have allegedly called hundreds of people whose numbers are listed on Mississippi’s Do Not Call Registry.

“The Commission works closely with Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office every day to ensure these illegal telemarketers know not to take advantage of Mississippians,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “Our efforts are ongoing, but as always, we need help from consumers who can help us catch these illegal callers.”

Notices of alleged violations have been filed against:

• AM Protection, Inc

• Straight Marketing

• Student Loan Financial Assistance, LLC

• Thrio/ Crisp Marketing, LLC

• Transparent BPO, LLC

• Vacation Tour and Travel

• Weibaio, GMEI, DTCC

• Zealous Services

For information on how to report a telemarketer call, visit the PSC’s website at https://www.psc.state.ms.us/NoCallV2/complaint.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash in Vancleave Saturday afternoon.
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Vancleave crash
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Firefighters put out flames at a Pass Christian home on Terrace Drive. The home went up in...
Man jumps from second story as flames engulf Pass Christian home
A police officer was injured in a confrontation that started at a mall, but ended at an...
1 officer, 1 suspect taken to hospital after incident in Biloxi
Jack and JoAnn Harper left South Mississippi on their boat "Jackpot" back on January 24th of...
Bay St. Louis couple returns home after traveling more than 6,000 miles by boat

Latest News

Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Executive Director Tom Heanue says the prices have caused a...
Gas prices could affect how people travel this holiday season
Firefighters put out flames at a Pass Christian home on Terrace Drive. The home went up in...
Man jumps from second story as flames engulf Pass Christian home
Despite the pandemic lingering on into its second holiday season, the shelves of Rouses Market...
South Mississippi produce supply stocked despite pandemic, labor shortage
The Seabee base continues to have a solid relationship with its surrounding community. (Photo...
NOISE ALERT: Training exercise happening near Seabee Base