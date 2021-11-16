WLOX Careers
Deer captured inside Louisiana hospital, later euthanized due to injuries

By Lester Duhé and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Workers spent part of Monday afternoon on the hunt for a deer that made its way inside Baton Rouge’s largest hospital.

“A deer entered the main hospital entrance around 2:15 p.m. and proceeded up the escalator to the second floor. The deer was captured near the elevators at the top of the escalators. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is on the way,” a hospital spokesperson said.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department responded promptly to help remove the animal.

Patient care has not been interrupted and the area is being thoroughly sanitized.

It is believed that the deer may have wandered in from a nearby creek.

According to LDWF, the deer was hit by a car on the street before running into the hospital.

The deer was seen with blood coming out of its mouth before it entered the hospital.

The deer was euthanized at the LDWF facility.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

