WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Bray Hubbard wins 2021 6A Mr. Football

Bray Hubbard roams the sidelines during Ocean Springs' win over Gulfport
Bray Hubbard roams the sidelines during Ocean Springs' win over Gulfport(WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Of all the talented players in the Magnolia State, only one per classification can be named Mr. Football. And for a third straight season, the 6A winner is from South Mississippi. Ocean Springs is the lone undefeated team in 6A, and quarterback Bray Hubbard is Mr. Football.

Only a junior, the dual-threat QB completed 69 percent of his passes, and threw for 30 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. On the ground, he eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark on just 141 rushing attempts, along with 20 rushing touchdowns. As lethal a weapon under center as anyone in Mississippi, and he’s getting hot at the right time - throwing 16 touchdowns and zero picks over his last five games, including a first round rout over Pearl.

The moment he got the good news, he had his hands full with school work.

“I was actually writing an essay in class, I wasn’t even paying attention, I was typing. I see a text from my dad that said, ‘Call me ASAP.’ I thought, oh no, I’m in trouble,” Hubbard said. “I didn’t know what was going on. He told me I won 2021 Mr. Football, I didn’t know what to think. It’s starting to get to me a little bit.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash in Vancleave Saturday afternoon.
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Vancleave crash
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Firefighters put out flames at a Pass Christian home on Terrace Drive. The home went up in...
Man jumps from second story as flames engulf Pass Christian home
A police officer was injured in a confrontation that started at a mall, but ended at an...
1 officer, 1 suspect taken to hospital after incident in Biloxi
Jack and JoAnn Harper left South Mississippi on their boat "Jackpot" back on January 24th of...
Bay St. Louis couple returns home after traveling more than 6,000 miles by boat

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram leaves the field after a loss to the Tennessee...
Mark Ingram II honored to make Saints history
Nine Hancock student-athletes signed to play college ball.
Nine Hancock student-athletes sign at next level
Hancock Signing
Nine Hancock student-athletes sign at next level
Max Miller (left) and Carson Robb (right) both signed to play at the next level Friday.
Vancleave’s Carson Robb and Max Miller sign to play at next level