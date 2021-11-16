Bray Hubbard wins 2021 6A Mr. Football

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Of all the talented players in the Magnolia State, only one per classification can be named Mr. Football. And for a third straight season, the 6A winner is from South Mississippi. Ocean Springs is the lone undefeated team in 6A, and quarterback Bray Hubbard is Mr. Football.

Only a junior, the dual-threat QB completed 69 percent of his passes, and threw for 30 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. On the ground, he eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark on just 141 rushing attempts, along with 20 rushing touchdowns. As lethal a weapon under center as anyone in Mississippi, and he’s getting hot at the right time - throwing 16 touchdowns and zero picks over his last five games, including a first round rout over Pearl.

The moment he got the good news, he had his hands full with school work.

“I was actually writing an essay in class, I wasn’t even paying attention, I was typing. I see a text from my dad that said, ‘Call me ASAP.’ I thought, oh no, I’m in trouble,” Hubbard said. “I didn’t know what was going on. He told me I won 2021 Mr. Football, I didn’t know what to think. It’s starting to get to me a little bit.”

