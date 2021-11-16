442 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 442 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths in the state Tuesday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Sunday and 3pm Monday.

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 38 new cases and two new deaths. The new cases were reported in Harrison County (12), Stone County (10), Jackson County (9), Hancock County (3), Pearl River County (2), and George County (2).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 5088 80 73 9 Hancock 7812 130 72 15 Harrison 34,679 552 535 78 Jackson 24,766 388 283 41 Pearl River 9674 242 210 42 Stone 3653 66 88 14

There were 12 deaths reported in the state Monday. Of those, two occurred between Nov. 12-13, including one in Jackson County. An additional 10 deaths that happened between Sept. 26 and Nov. 10 were also identified through death certificate reports, including one in Jackson County.

As of Nov. 15 at 3pm, there have been a total of 509,717 cases and 10,215 deaths reported in Mississippi.

As of Nov. 14, there were 155 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 47 were in the ICU and 26 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 46 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of Nov. 3. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

