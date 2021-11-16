2 USM Esports teams go undefeated, 2 more joining playoffs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four University of Southern Mississippi Esports teams are set to represent the school at the Fall 2021 Esports Playoffs, including two undefeated teams who claimed regular-season championships.

Both the Rocket League and Rainbow Six Siege teams took first place in the regular season for their division and will hold the first seed in playoff competition.

For the Rocket League team, this will make for back-to-back postseason appearances.

“Going all the way to regular-season champs, especially from last season, we were the eighth seed, now we are first seed. Feels good. Feels refreshing,” said USM Rocket League Coach Jonathan Haigh.

The Rainbow Six Siege team is going to their first postseason in team history.

“When I first came here, I didn’t think we would be able to do all this, be able to accomplish so much, be able to grow at such a rapid pace,” said Rainbow Six Siege Team Captain Joshua Mackey.

Regardless of how they place in the playoffs, the teams are hoping to show what they are capable of. They also aim to eliminate stereotypes of gamers.

“Everybody thinks we all just look a certain way, but we don’t. Girls, people of color, people from other countries, join our Esports program. It is just nice to see a big diversity,” said Mackey. “It doesn’t matter who you are. If you want to play games and you are passionate and love playing video games, that’s what we are here for. We are here to include you and help you become another part of the family.”

The playoffs for the Esports teams start Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.