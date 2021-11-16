$16.8M in federal grants heading to Long Beach for road improvements

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly $40 million will be heading to the state of Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Jackson, Long Beach and East Mississippi.

The U.S. Department of Transportation approved the Mississippi awards through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity grant program. The $38.8 million in grants include a $20 million grant to the city of Jackson, a $16.8 million grant to Long Beach and a $2.0 million grant to Wayne, Greene, and George counties.

“These grants represent a substantial investment in transportation infrastructure in Jackson, Long Beach, and East Mississippi,” Sen. Roger Wicker said. “Drivers in Jackson and Long Beach can expect better access to key corridors, while officials in Wayne, Greene, and George Counties can begin planning to fill a gap in freight rail service.”

“Each of these intermodal transportation projects have the potential to bring significant change to communities and generate jobs,” Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith added.

The $16.8 million grant for Long Beach will help fund the first phase of a five-lane roadway along Beatline Parkway, improving connectivity from Highway 90 to Interstate 10 and linking Long Beach, Pass Christian, and other parts of Harrison County.

“This is the third consecutive year South Mississippi has received highly competitive federal investments in local infrastructure improvement projects. These improvements are imperative to expanding our growing tourism industry, supporting the new businesses calling South Mississippi home, and creating safe evacuation routes from severe weather,” Rep. Steven Palazzo said.

Additionally, the $2 million grant for Wayne, Green, and George counties will help East Mississippi Intermodal Railroad plan for improvements along a 56-mile Class III rail line. The rail line is expected to fill a rail service gap between the Port of Pascagoula and the Meridian rail hub.

The $20 million grant for Jackson will help complete the reconstruction of Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson by making improvements from Woodrow Wilson Boulevard to Northside Drive near Interstate 220.

