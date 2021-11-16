WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

$16.8M in federal grants heading to Long Beach for road improvements

The $16.8 million grant for Long Beach will help fund the first phase of a five-lane roadway...
The $16.8 million grant for Long Beach will help fund the first phase of a five-lane roadway along Beatline Parkway, improving connectivity from Highway 90 to Interstate 10 and linking Long Beach, Pass Christian, and other parts of Harrison County.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly $40 million will be heading to the state of Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Jackson, Long Beach and East Mississippi.

The U.S. Department of Transportation approved the Mississippi awards through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity grant program. The $38.8 million in grants include a $20 million grant to the city of Jackson, a $16.8 million grant to Long Beach and a $2.0 million grant to Wayne, Greene, and George counties.

“These grants represent a substantial investment in transportation infrastructure in Jackson, Long Beach, and East Mississippi,” Sen. Roger Wicker said. “Drivers in Jackson and Long Beach can expect better access to key corridors, while officials in Wayne, Greene, and George Counties can begin planning to fill a gap in freight rail service.”

“Each of these intermodal transportation projects have the potential to bring significant change to communities and generate jobs,” Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith added.

The $16.8 million grant for Long Beach will help fund the first phase of a five-lane roadway along Beatline Parkway, improving connectivity from Highway 90 to Interstate 10 and linking Long Beach, Pass Christian, and other parts of Harrison County.

“This is the third consecutive year South Mississippi has received highly competitive federal investments in local infrastructure improvement projects. These improvements are imperative to expanding our growing tourism industry, supporting the new businesses calling South Mississippi home, and creating safe evacuation routes from severe weather,” Rep. Steven Palazzo said.

Additionally, the $2 million grant for Wayne, Green, and George counties will help East Mississippi Intermodal Railroad plan for improvements along a 56-mile Class III rail line. The rail line is expected to fill a rail service gap between the Port of Pascagoula and the Meridian rail hub.

The $20 million grant for Jackson will help complete the reconstruction of Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson by making improvements from Woodrow Wilson Boulevard to Northside Drive near Interstate 220.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Firefighters put out flames at a Pass Christian home on Terrace Drive. The home went up in...
Man jumps from second story as flames engulf Pass Christian home
Jack and JoAnn Harper left South Mississippi on their boat "Jackpot" back on January 24th of...
Bay St. Louis couple returns home after traveling more than 6,000 miles by boat
Morgan Wallen is set to perform in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in March 2022.
Morgan Wallen set to perform in Biloxi this spring
Jordan Chalden, a well-known South Mississippi musician, has been reported as a missing person....
MISSING: Coast musician last seen 5 days ago while setting up for gig, say police

Latest News

$3,300 over a three-year span is the potential raise for state teachers and a piece of the...
Teachers give their lesson plans for potential pay raise
Orlando Darnell Carter, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery and one count of...
Long Beach man sentenced for multiple sex crimes
Jordan Chalden, a well-known South Mississippi musician, has been reported as a missing person....
MISSING: Coast musician last seen 5 days ago while setting up for gig, say police
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Rare ‘almost total’ lunar eclipse takes over the sky this week