Vancleave’s Carson Robb and Max Miller sign to play at next level

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) -Vancleave’s Max Miller and Carson Robb signed on Friday to play at the next level.

Miller is headed to join Coach Michael Avalon at Pearl River.

He says they’re working on getting him on the mound as well as in the outfield at Dub Herring Park.

Robb is headed to Southeastern Louisiana to join Matt Riser and the Lions as well as his brother Hayden Robb on the baseball team.

Both are looking forward to showing out in their senior seasons at Vancleave but are excited to get on campus in the fall.

”It’s just a dream come true. I’ve been dreaming of this since I’ve started playing and I can’t believe it’s finally the day,” said Robb. “It’s awesome, me and my brother are pretty close. He’s my biggest supporter. He helped me learn how to play baseball and he’ll be there for me in college also.

“It’s exciting. I was happy and just being able to sign and play baseball it’s my dream,” said Miller. “Overcoming the injuries, it means a lot.”

