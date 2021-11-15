WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Steve Bannon expected to surrender after indictment for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is expected to surrender...
Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is expected to surrender Monday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, is expected to turn himself in to authorities Monday morning and appear later in court.

It comes after a federal grand jury indicted him on Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the deadly attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Lawmakers believe Bannon had specific knowledge ahead of time about the events of that day.

After Bannon defied the subpoena, the House voted to refer him to the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office for contempt of Congress.

Bannon’s lawyer says Trump told Bannon not to obey the subpoena because the documents and testimony the committee wanted might be protected by executive privilege.

However, Bannon hadn’t worked for the president for several years when the insurrection took place.

If convicted, Bannon faces a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail for each of the two counts against him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash in Vancleave Saturday afternoon.
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Vancleave crash
A police officer was injured in a confrontation that started at a mall, but ended at an...
1 officer, 1 suspect taken to hospital after incident in Biloxi
Brooklyn Pittman talks as she sits in her car with her dogs after receiving food from an Armed...
Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity
Gavel
Lawsuit filed almost immediately after mask mandate ban becomes law in Tennessee
Attorney General Lynn Fitch, seen here at a news conference earlier in the year, said this...
State AG impressed with state-wide raids

Latest News

Ernie, a muppet from the popular children's series "Sesame Street," appears with new character...
‘Sesame Street’ debuts Ji-Young, first Asian American muppet
A grieving mother is picking up the cross-country journey her son left behind after he was...
Mother of late cyclist set to finish cross-country trip in his honor
Freed U.S. journalist Danny Fenster is shown with Bill Richardson Monday.
US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
As Rittenhouse trial winds down, jury set to deliberate