Red kettle season kicks off Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s Red Kettle time! The sound of bells ringing is a familiar sound you hear outside retail stores which lets you know the holidays are near.

Governor Tate Reeves and First Lady Elee Reeves will help the Salvation Army kick off the holiday tradition Monday.

The Salvation Army Christmas Red Kettle program raises funds for programs and services that help families and individuals in need throughout the year.

Bellringing is also a symbol of hope as every donation directly impacts the less fortunate.

The Salvation Army is still accepting seasonal workers and bell ringers to help meet the needs of the less fortunate in our area.

If you have a group of friends and family, fraternity/sorority, church, or another group who would like to participate in bellringing this year please call (601) 982-4881.

