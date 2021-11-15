NOISE ALERT: Training exercise happening near Seabee Base

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Heads up to those who live near the intersection of 34th Avenue and 28th Street in Gulfport.

The Marine Forces Special Operations Command will hold annual training exercises in the area Monday evening. The training is expected to go on from 6 - 11 p.m.

Those living or traveling in the area may witness or hear pyrotechnics or blank gunfire that will be used during this training.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.