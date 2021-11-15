WLOX Careers
NOISE ALERT: Training exercise happening near Seabee Base

The Seabee base continues to have a solid relationship with its surrounding community. (Photo source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Heads up to those who live near the intersection of 34th Avenue and 28th Street in Gulfport.

The Marine Forces Special Operations Command will hold annual training exercises in the area Monday evening. The training is expected to go on from 6 - 11 p.m.

Those living or traveling in the area may witness or hear pyrotechnics or blank gunfire that will be used during this training.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

