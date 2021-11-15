Nine Hancock student-athletes sign at next level

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) -Nine student athletes from Hancock high school put pen to paper Friday to continue their athletic and academic careers including a trio signing to Pearl River.

“My brother and sister both went to Pearl River and then my sister went to USM after, so it’s kind of like a family train but I really like the campus and the coach so I think it’ll be good,” said PRCC soccer signee Maddy Cuevas.

“It’s a dream come true. Ever since I was little I wanted to play college ball,” said PRCC softball signee Klair Cuevas. “I give all the glory to God. I thank my family, friends, and my coaches for pushing me to where I am today.”

‘I’m looking forward to bonding with my teammates,” said PRCC baseball signee Blaine Knight. “I know a couple players up there already but I’m looking forward to making it feel like home and knowing everybody.”

As well as Pearl River, Cheyenne Tyson is signed with Southwest to play softball and Brandon King signed on with East Mississippi to play baseball where he’ll be joined by teammate Ryan Ladner

“I really like the coaches, they’ve talked to me a lot,” said Ladner. “I like the atmosphere. It’s kind of like where I live right now. I have a lot of friends up there and I’ve had a lot of friends go up there so It felt like the right place for me.”

Rounding out the signees were student-athletes heading to East Central for soccer, William Carey for basketball, and Troy over in Alabama for golf.

“The facilities are amazing. The people in Troy, it’s Alabama, it felt like home when I got there,” said Troy golf signee Katelyn Altese. “Troy has really big golf, they’re constantly getting better. Loved the coach and teammates, they’re like my sisters.”

“I went and toured William Carey. It was great and family-oriented,” said William Carey basketball signee Maddy Ladner. “They have a lot of stuff for the kids to do. I loved the environment and the campus during the tour. They were really welcoming, so I’m excited.

“I started this journey when I was five-years old. From the time I stepped on the field I knew this was what I wanted to do,” said East Central soccer signee Karlie Denius. “I played many other sports before this and I was pulled here and there, cheer, basketball, everything. But nothing like this. As soon as I got the offer from coach Joiner I just knew that’s where I belonged.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.