Monday's Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Today is off to a chilly start with temperatures mainly in the 40s. Expect sunny skies with cool afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s which is very close to normal and and a bit warmer than yesterday. Tonight will be clear with overnight lows in the 40s. High pressure keeps our weather nice and dry tomorrow and Wednesday. Then, a cold front brings a chance for rain around Thursday. Looks like the pattern becomes dry again for Friday into the weekend with a brief cooldown. Tropics are currently quiet with no development in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

