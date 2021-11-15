Monday’s Forecast

Today is off to a chilly start with temperatures mainly in the 40s. Expect sunny skies with cool afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s which is very close to normal and and a bit warmer than yesterday. Tonight will be clear with overnight lows in the 40s. High pressure keeps our weather nice and dry tomorrow and Wednesday. Then, a cold front brings a chance for rain around Thursday. Looks like the pattern becomes dry again for Friday into the weekend with a brief cooldown. Tropics are currently quiet with no development in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.