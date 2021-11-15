WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hospital employees surprise co-worker with new car

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Merit Health Wesley employee has made such a positive impact on her co-workers, that they banded together to give her a huge birthday surprise.

Hospital staff, family and friends teamed up to give Neece Koenig a brand new car.

Emilee Peoples, a registered nurse in the Labor and Delivery Unit, says Koenig always brightens everyone’s day.

“We always love on days when we have Neece working in our area because she’s just a fun person to be around,” Peoples said. “We not only know that she’s going to get the job done, but we know we’re gonna have some good conversations and some good laughs.”

Koenig has worked at Merit Health Wesley for more than five years as an environmental services tech in housekeeping. She says she loves her work family and it’s a great environment.

“I see sometimes, I see different faces, come in here and say, ‘Hey, Neece we’re back to have another baby!’ or something,” Koenig says.

Her co-workers say she is dedicated to her work and always goes above and beyond to look out for patients and help out other staff.

“I love seeing her and hearing her engage with the patients as she’s going in their rooms and doing her touch-ups, freshen-ups, taking the trash out,” Peoples said. “She’s talking with them. She’s sharing with them and she’s leaving them a little happier than when she found them.”

That’s exactly why the whole hospital helped raise funds and surprise her with a brand new car.

“I knew she had a big birthday coming up, the big five-oh, and so I thought it would be really fun to do a big surprise for her,” Peoples said. “So, the initial thought came into my mind and I thought, ‘Well, that’s kind of crazy. I don’t know if we can make it work.’

But when I shared it with a few co-workers, they quickly got on board and we came up with a plan. They made flyers and we even created a fundraiser, a T-shirt program where we sold T-shirts and sweatshirts to help us meet our goals.

Overall, we had over 85 contributions. Everyone in every department knew about this project.”

Pine Belt Chevrolet also contributed to the fundraising to help get Koenig the perfect car for her surprise.

Koenig says she was overwhelmed, overjoyed, and shocked when she walked out to the parking lot and saw the car and signs her co-workers had made wishing her a happy birthday.

“She’s an incredibly deserving person,” Peoples said. “She works hard and we love her, so it was awesome to be able to do this for her.”

Koenig says she’s still so surprised – but also excited to deck out her new car and take some trips.

“I get to take it on the highway next week to go get my niece” she said. “So, I’m excited to do that. That’d be my first adventure with this car!

“I’m very happy. I couldn’t ask for a better family, better coworkers.”

Copyright2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash in Vancleave Saturday afternoon.
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Vancleave crash
A police officer was injured in a confrontation that started at a mall, but ended at an...
1 officer, 1 suspect taken to hospital after incident in Biloxi
Brooklyn Pittman talks as she sits in her car with her dogs after receiving food from an Armed...
Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity
Gavel
Lawsuit filed almost immediately after mask mandate ban becomes law in Tennessee
Attorney General Lynn Fitch, seen here at a news conference earlier in the year, said this...
State AG impressed with state-wide raids

Latest News

Red kettle season kicks off Monday
Red Kettle season kicks off Monday
Jack and JoAnn Harper left South Mississippi on their boat "Jackpot" back on January 24th of...
Bay St. Louis couple returns home after traveling more than 6,000 miles by boat
The new Gulfport Civil Rights Wade-In marker is just east of Jones Park. The original one,...
Gulfport Wade-In historical marker finally replaced
Cases of barbecue and to-go plates were gone fast as several people showed up for the inaugural...
Gulf Coast mud riding club serves Wiggins community Thanksgiving with style