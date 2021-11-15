Gulf Coast mud riding club serves Wiggins community Thanksgiving with style

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Wiggins community went home full Sunday thanks to the “Down South Mudderz.” Cases of barbecue and to-go plates were gone fast as several people showed up for the inaugural Thanksgiving food giveaway.

Organizers said they anticipated the inaugural event to be a hit. The parking lot of Dirt Cheap in Wiggins was full of people ready to grab their free plates.

The group gave away over 300 pieces of chicken and ribs for people. Cooks also made mac-n-cheese, spaghetti, baked beans and even provided desserts.

Guests were all smiles as they chow down on the delicious food. The group also brought their ATVs and UTVs for people to look at while they eat.

Organizers said this is a great way to kick off the giving season and hope others will do the same.

“The thing is with me I’ve been blessed all of my life. I’ve seen my mom come up with hard times, and I’m fortunate enough to help people and that’s what we’re doing,” said the founder of the organization, Chris Perryman

“I mean, especially now it’s starting to get colder. They’re a little hurt during the season cause they’re doing so much more giving but these guys are reaching out to help out the community, “said visitor of the event, Brandon Miller.

“It’s very family-oriented and we will also be doing this annually every Thanksgiving to give back to the community,” coordinator of the organization, Dione Johnson.

Organizers said to be on the lookout for more food giveaways for community leaders and the elderly along the coast.

