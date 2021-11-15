Hwy. 90 closed as firefighters work to put out Pass Christian house fire

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home just off the beach in Pass Christian.

The house, which is located on Terrace Drive, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just before 8:30am Monday.

Heavy black smoke can be seen filling the sky. Highway 90 is currently closed in both directions as the fire department works to access water and put out the flames. If you are traveling in the area, please drive safely.

Fire departments from across the area are assisting with this fire.

We are working to learn more about this fire and will update this story as new details become available.

A massive house fire happening right now just off Hwy 90 in the Pass. Multiple fire units are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/JXaERqRVFQ — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) November 15, 2021

Micheal Campbell shared this video with me. He shot this ride is the fire department crews arrived. pic.twitter.com/FiC4GQomyS — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) November 15, 2021

