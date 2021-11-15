WLOX Careers
Hwy. 90 closed as firefighters work to put out Pass Christian house fire

Firefighters put out flames at a Pass Christian home on Terrace Drive. The home went up in flames Monday morning.
Firefighters put out flames at a Pass Christian home on Terrace Drive. The home went up in flames Monday morning.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home just off the beach in Pass Christian.

The house, which is located on Terrace Drive, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just before 8:30am Monday.

Heavy black smoke can be seen filling the sky. Highway 90 is currently closed in both directions as the fire department works to access water and put out the flames. If you are traveling in the area, please drive safely.

Fire departments from across the area are assisting with this fire.

We are working to learn more about this fire and will update this story as new details become available.

