Bay St. Louis couple returns home after traveling more than 6,000 miles by boat

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay Saint Louis couple is back onshore after racking up more than 6,000 miles at sea.

Jack and JoAnn Harper left South Mississippi on their boat “Jackpot” back on January 24th of this year. They cruised along the Gulf Coast, Gulf of Mexico, down to Key West before heading up the East Coast. And their journey didn’t stop there.

Jack and JoAnn Harper left South Mississippi on their boat "Jackpot" back on January 24th of this year(WLOX)

They traveled through four of the five great lakes in Michigan and more than 200 miles of the Mississippi River. So we asked the couple how they managed to take this trip and what prompted that decision.

“So we sold our house and everything in it and we have a 10-by-10 storage unit and what’s on this boat and that’s it. So when you retire, what do you do? Do you sit around and wait to die? I say you get busy living, and that’s what we’re doing,” said Jack and JoAnn Harper.

And the Harpers are not finished boating. In January, they plan to do it all over again, but this time with stops in Canada and the Bahamas.

If you want to follow the nautical couple on their adventure, you can ‘like’ their Facebook page, the Adventures of Jackpot.

