806 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 77 new cases and no new deaths reported over the weekend.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 806 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths in the state over the weekend. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Thursday and 3pm Sunday.

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 77 new cases and no new deaths. The new cases were reported in Jackson County (31), Harrison County (26), George County (8), Hancock County (6), Pearl River County (4), and Stone County (2).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George508680739
Hancock78091307215
Harrison34,66755253678
Jackson24,75738628341
Pearl River967224221042
Stone3643668814

There were 16 deaths reported in the state over the weekend. Of those, four occurred between Oct. 24 and Nov. 12. Twelve deaths that happened between Aug. 25 and Nov. 7 were also identified through death certificate reports. No new deaths were reported in the six lower counties of the state.

As of Nov. 14 at 3pm, there have been a total of 509,275 cases and 10,203 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The charts and information below have not yet been updated on the MSDH website.*

.
.(MSDH)

As of Nov. 14, there were 155 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 47 were in the ICU and 26 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 46 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of Nov. 3. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

