WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Saints missed extra points the difference in a Titans victory

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans find some holes in the Saints defense. (Source: Michael Nance)
Ryan Tannehill and the Titans find some holes in the Saints defense. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are now mired in a losing streak after falling on the road at Tennessee, 23-21. The loss drops the Saints to 5-4 on the season.

New Orleans possessed a shot at the end of the game to tie the contest, but Trevor Siemian’s intended pass to Mark Ingram fell short on a 2-point conversion. The play before, Siemian hit Marquez Callaway for a 15-yard touchdown.

Two missed extra points by rookie Brian Johnson was the reason New Orleans attempted a 2-pointer at the end.

The Saints found the end zone first in the contest, courtesy of a Siemian to Tre’Quan Smith 11-yard touchdown. Unfortunately for the Black and Gold, Johnson missed the extra point, but they still led 6-3.

Right before half, Tennessee grabbed the advantage. Ryan Tannehill’s 1-yard touchdown gave the Titans the edge, 13-6.

The Titans extended their lead with a Tannehill to MyCole Pruitt, 2-yard touchdown. The score was setup by a Deonte Harris fumble on a kickoff return. Saints trailed at that point, 20-6.

Saints answered with a Mark Ingram 13-yard touchdown run. Again though, Johnson missed the extra point, making the score, 20-12.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash in Vancleave Saturday afternoon.
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Vancleave crash
A police officer was injured in a confrontation that started at a mall, but ended at an...
1 officer, 1 suspect taken to hospital after incident in Biloxi
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
What will be the impacts of Mississippi’s COVID state of emergency ending?
10 Days, 13 Arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
Saints re-focusing on consistency at midway point of season
NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Wednesday (Nov. 3) that Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has...
Saints’ Michael Thomas says he won’t return to field this season
"Have you heard who is showing up again to the Big Game?" Brees tweeted.
Cryptic Brees tweet amid QB trouble spurs Saints fans
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is helped off the field after being injured from...
Saints fans saddened by Winston news; surprised by backup Siemien