Saints missed extra points the difference in a Titans victory

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are now mired in a losing streak after falling on the road at Tennessee, 23-21. The loss drops the Saints to 5-4 on the season.

New Orleans possessed a shot at the end of the game to tie the contest, but Trevor Siemian’s intended pass to Mark Ingram fell short on a 2-point conversion. The play before, Siemian hit Marquez Callaway for a 15-yard touchdown.

Two missed extra points by rookie Brian Johnson was the reason New Orleans attempted a 2-pointer at the end.

The Saints found the end zone first in the contest, courtesy of a Siemian to Tre’Quan Smith 11-yard touchdown. Unfortunately for the Black and Gold, Johnson missed the extra point, but they still led 6-3.

Right before half, Tennessee grabbed the advantage. Ryan Tannehill’s 1-yard touchdown gave the Titans the edge, 13-6.

The Titans extended their lead with a Tannehill to MyCole Pruitt, 2-yard touchdown. The score was setup by a Deonte Harris fumble on a kickoff return. Saints trailed at that point, 20-6.

Saints answered with a Mark Ingram 13-yard touchdown run. Again though, Johnson missed the extra point, making the score, 20-12.

