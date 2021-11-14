Ole Miss defeats Texas A&M 29-19 in SEC showdown

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss defeated Texas A&M 29-19 on Saturday.

The Rebels dominated the first half of this SEC showdown, limiting the Aggies to just 78 total yards. However, Texas A&M found their groove in the third quarter scoring 10 unanswered points.

Ole Miss weathered the storm and responded by scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter and finishing the game with 504 total yards.

The team will face off against Vanderbilt on Nov. 20.

