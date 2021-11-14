WLOX Careers
Ole Miss defeats Texas A&M 29-19 in SEC showdown

Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) runs past Texas A&M defensive backs Antonio Johnson...
Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) runs past Texas A&M defensive backs Antonio Johnson (27) and Demani Richardson (26) for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss defeated Texas A&M 29-19 on Saturday.

The Rebels dominated the first half of this SEC showdown, limiting the Aggies to just 78 total yards. However, Texas A&M found their groove in the third quarter scoring 10 unanswered points.

Ole Miss weathered the storm and responded by scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter and finishing the game with 504 total yards.

The team will face off against Vanderbilt on Nov. 20.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

