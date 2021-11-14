Jackson State comes back to defeat Southern 21-17, wins SWAC Eastern Division title

BATON ROUGE, La. (WLBT) -Jackson State University defeated Southern 21-17 on Saturday to win the SWAC Eastern Division title for the first time since 2013.

The crowd was on their feet as this game came down to the wire in the 4th quarter. With a minute and 42 seconds on the clock, JSU star quarterback Shedeur Sanders launched a 50 yard touchdown pass to Malachi Wideman to seal the deal for the Tigers.

Jackson State has one more game remaining in the season where they look to extend their win streak to eight. But, no matter the outcome, the Tigers will play in the SWAC title game.

