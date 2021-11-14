HAPPENING THIS WEEK: Fort Bayou drawbridge to close for overnight repairs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A highly traveled route in Jackson County will be temporarily cut off again this week by the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Starting Monday, Nov. 15th, the Fort Bayou drawbridge will close to traffic between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. for repair work. The closures will occur each night through Thursday, November 18th.

The bridge, which connects St. Martin and Ocean Springs, has been undergoing major repairs off and on this year. MDOT crews have been doing their most recent work at night during the least traveled hours. That’s much appreciated by drivers and businesses that experienced the inconvenience of a two-month long bridge closure earlier this year.

The ongoing $20 million bridge repair project will rehabilitate and upgrade the drawbridge and is expected to wrap up late in 2021.

As for this week’s work, detour signs will be in place and motorists are advised to find an alternate route. Drivers who are in the area are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.

