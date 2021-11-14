WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gulfport Police, charitable groups connect with the community

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of the Gulfport Police Department gathered at the Gaston Hewes Recreation Center Saturday to connect with the community.

The officers joined with the Boys & Girls Club, Morning Star Baptist Church and various sponsors to hold a variety of activities. Basketball, games, food, and more were all part of the excitement.

Officers didn’t hold back on enjoying their time with the community.

“It’s cool we get to come here and all work together to make this happen,” Sgt. Jason Ducre said. “It’s a good way to be accessible and to show people that we’re cops. We’re not the bad guys. We are here to have fun. We put our pant leg on one leg at a time like everybody else.”

Sergeant Ducre says more community-based events like this one are planned for the near future.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the accident happened just after 3 p.m. near the Honey...
Motorcyclist killed in Vancleave crash
A police officer was injured in a confrontation that started at a mall, but ended at an...
1 officer, 1 suspect taken to hospital after incident in Biloxi
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
What will be the impacts of Mississippi’s COVID state of emergency ending?
10 Days, 13 Arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi

Latest News

The Gulf Coast School of Performing Arts is getting ready for one of the biggest shows of the...
Nutcracker rehearsals kick into high gear for December shows
Cub Scout Pack 209 drove around College Park picking up bags of non-perishable food from...
Cub Scouts hold annual food drive in Gulfport
Sunday is the final day for shopping at the Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show at the Coast...
LIVE REPORT: Sunday shopping starts at 10am at Christmas City at the Coliseum
Sunday is the final day for shopping at the Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show at the Coast...
LIVE REPORT: Christmas City kicks off final day at the Coliseum