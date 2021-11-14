WLOX Careers
Drag queen reading event creates safe space for youth

The company plans to do Drag Queen Story Time every other month, along with several other entertainment events.(KAIT-TV)
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first Drag Queen Story Time was held Saturday in Jonesboro and the family-friendly event drew a nice size crowd.

The reading event was created by Envision Productions Co. Inc and LGBTQIA+ friendly books were read. Several children and their families enjoyed listening to books read by Queen Makeena, Miss Delta Diamond Comedy Queen, Miami Rose and others.

The organizers say they want to continue to create a safe space for LGBTQIA+ kids in Northeast Arkansas.

“We don’t want them to be afraid to come out. We have a real problem with suicide attempts with queer kids and this is just going to help make them feel loved and supported,” COO, Kayla Morrow said.

Envision Productions plans to do Drag Queen Story Time every other month, along with several other entertainment events including drag pageantry.

Morrow says they will continue to have events like this because they do matter.

“We’re part of this community and we pay taxes here, whether you like it or not, we’re here. If you choose to not love us, if you choose to not like us, that’s on you, but we’re going to love each other. We have each other’s back,” Morrow said.

To find out more about the group and what they have a plan, click here.

